Steph Curry's Amazing Quote After Game 1

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Golden State Warriors dominated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals by a score of 112-87 on Wednesday night at the Chase Center in California.

Steph Curry finished the game with 21 points, 12 rebounds and four assists, and after the game he met with the media.

"I would love to make him a prophet this year," Curry said of Klay Thompson who had a quote about this season being a championship or bust season back in November.

The Warriors had been without Thompson for each of the last two seasons, and then he returned to the lineup in January.

In the two years that he missed, the Warriors missed the playoffs in both of those seasons.

Prior to the drought, Curry, Thompson and Draymond Green had been to five straight NBA Finals, and won thee NBA Championships during that time span.

This is their sixth time in the Conference Finals in eight seasons, which no other team has done in that period.

