Steph Curry's Intriguing Quote After Game 5

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks to advance to the NBA Finals. They will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-110 to advance to the NBA Finals on Thursday night in San Francisco.

Steph Curry finished the night with 15 points and nine assists, and after the big win he met with the media. 

"A DNA that you can't really teach," Curry said as the Warriors will advance to the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight years. "The pieces fit, first and foremost, and our core and how we play and what we do, what makes us unique and different."

Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have been on the Warriros for their entire careers, and have won three titles together.  

Prior to missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the Warriors had made the NBA Finals five times in a row and won three titles during that span.  

They will face off with either the Boston Celtics or the Miami Heat for the title. 

