Steph Curry's Viral Quote About Ja Morant's Injury After Game 3

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 3.

Game 3 between the Golden State Warriros and Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center on Saturday night was not a close contest as the Warriors won by a score of 142-112.

However, there was some late drama (in addition to Kyle Anderson getting ejected) Ja Morant exited the game with an injury.

After the game, Morant sent out a tweet but then deleted it (insinuating that Jordan Poole made a dirty play).

After the game, two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry met with the media, and and was asked about the situation.

"It's not a joking matter that Ja's hurt," Curry said after the game. "But all the rest of it is just total BS in terms of the conversation right now."

With the win, the Warriors took a 2-1 lead in the series, and Game 4 will be played back in California on Monday night.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season.

As for the Grizzlies, they lost in the first-round of the playoff last season to the Utah Jazz.

The Warriors are the third seed, while the Grizzlies are the second seed.

