Lights Went Out? Here's What Steph Curry Said After Game 6

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies in the second-round of the playoffs on Friday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 110-96 on Friday night to win their second-round playoff series 4-2.  

They are now headed to the Western Conference Finals to face off with either the Phoenix Suns or the Dallas Mavericks.

That series is currently tied up at 3-3, and Game 7 will be played on Sunday to decide who will play the Warriors. 

After the Warriors beat the Grizzlies, Curry met with the media and during his presser the lights went out (the video was captured by Warriors on NBCS).

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost in the NBA Finals to the Toronto Raptors. 

Prior to the drought, they had been to five straight NBA Finals, and they won three NBA Championships during that time span. 

Curry is a two-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA Champion. 

If The Warriors were to win the title this season, they would have four titles in just eight years. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

