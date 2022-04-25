Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost Game 4

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost Game 4 to the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Sunday.

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 126-121 on Sunday afternoon in Colorado.

The Game 4 win for the Nuggets saved their season as they had been down 3-0 after losing the first three games.

The Warriros had trailed the entire game (outside of the first quarter) until the fourth quarter as they made a huge run in the second half.

Steph Curry hit a jumper with less than 90 seconds remaining in the game to take the lead, but the Nuggets made better plays down the stretch to seal the win and avoid elimination.

After the loss, Curry who had 33 points and eight assists, spoke to the media.

"The fact that we had a lead with a minute and half just speaks to who we are," Curry said after the loss. "But it was kind of a miracle at that point."

The Warriors still lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 being played back in San Francisco on Wednesday evening.

The Nuggets also ended a seven-game losing streak in the playoffs that dated back to last season when they were swept by Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns in the second-round.

Related stories on NBA basketball