Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Lost Game 2

Steph Curry met with the media after the Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 2.

The Golden State Warriors lost Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening by a score of 106-101.

The loss for the Warriors ties up the series at 1-1 heading back to Chase Center for Games 3 and 4.

Curry was speaking on what happened when Dillon Brooks got ejected for his flagrant 2 foul on Gary Payton II.

Payton II now has a fractured left elbow, which is a tough blow because of just how well he had been playing.

Curry finished his night with 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to their drought from the playoffs they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three NBA titles during that span.

Curry also won the league's MVP Award two different times.

Meanwhile, the Grizzles are a young team but they did make the playoffs last year when they lost to the Utah Jazz in the first-round in just five games.

