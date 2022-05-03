Here's What Steph Curry Said On Monday Before Game 2
The Golden State Warriors are up 1-0 in their second-round playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies.
Game 2 will be played on Tuesday evening back in Memphis, and on Monday All-Star Steph Curry met with the media.
Game 1 was an absolute thriller and came all the way down to the final play of the game.
The Warriors trailed at halftime (Draymond Green was also ejected for a flagrant 2 foul) and they had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.
Yet, the Grizzlies still had a chance to win the game with a shot by Ja Morant at the buzzer that the All-Star guard missed.
The Grizzlies will have to be extremely motivated to win Game 2, because if they do not then they will head back to Golden State in an 0-2 hole, which will be very hard to overcome.
This is the first time that the Warriors have been to the playoffs since the 2019 season when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.
As for the Grizzlies, they lost to the Utah Jazz in five games in the first-round of the playoffs last season.
