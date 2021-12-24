How Was This Not Called A Foul On Steph Curry's Shot?

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center in San Francisco on Thursday evening.

During the game, Steph Curry nailed a tough three-point shot, and the clip of the shot can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

There appeared to be contact made by Grizzlies defender Dillon Brooks, but no foul was called by the official.

Curry has been outstanding this season, and the Warriors are 26-5 in 31 games, and they're also 15-2 in 17 games at home.

They are only a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA, and the top seed in the Western Conference.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies are 19-13, and have been a great surprise to start the season.

