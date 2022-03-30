Here's The Hilarious Photo Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram account.
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram account, and his post can be seen embedded below.
The two-time NBA MVP has been out since March 16 due to a foot injury.
The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-28 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.
