Skip to main content
Here's The Hilarious Photo Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram

Here's The Hilarious Photo Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram account.

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram account.

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted a hilarious photo to his Instagram account, and his post can be seen embedded below.  

The two-time NBA MVP has been out since March 16 due to a foot injury. 

The Warriors are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-28 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17354267_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Hilarious Photo Steph Curry Posted To His Instagram

By Ben Stinar15 seconds ago
USATSI_17270138_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Hilarious Photo Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_15055868_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rajon Rondo's Status For Mavericks-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar14 minutes ago
USATSI_17463780_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Evan Fournier's Final Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17863556_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Malik Beasley's Status For Timberwolves-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_17863368_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Raptors

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_17246198_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic's Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar35 minutes ago
USATSI_17987445_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic And Wizard's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17852499_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Current Injury Report Against The Hornets

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago