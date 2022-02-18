Steph Curry Answers A Fan's Hilarious Tweet
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors responded to a fan's tweet on Twitter.
Steph Curry was selected to his eighth All-Star game, and the game will be played in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night.
Curry was active on Twitter on Friday, and he answered a fan's hilarious question.
The two tweets can be seen embedded below.
Fan: "don't forget to put Klay in your suitcase"
Curry: "👀 not a bad idea gotta whip out the bigger suitcase..."
Klay Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons due to injures, but returned to the team last month.
Prior to the injuries he had been to five straight All-Star games.
On the season, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 42-17 record.
They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.