Steph Curry Answers A Fan's Hilarious Tweet

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors responded to a fan's tweet on Twitter.

Steph Curry was selected to his eighth All-Star game, and the game will be played in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sunday night.

Curry was active on Twitter on Friday, and he answered a fan's hilarious question.

The two tweets can be seen embedded below.

Fan: "don't forget to put Klay in your suitcase"

Curry: "👀 not a bad idea gotta whip out the bigger suitcase..."

Klay Thompson has missed each of the last two seasons due to injures, but returned to the team last month.

Prior to the injuries he had been to five straight All-Star games.

On the season, the Warriors are one of the best teams in the entire NBA with a 42-17 record.

They are currently the second seed in the Western Conference, and are 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot.

Related stories on NBA basketball