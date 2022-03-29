Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted About The Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about the drama that took place at the Oscars involving Chris Rock and Will Smith.
There were several NBA games going on during Sunday night's slate, but all anyone could talk about were the events that took place at the Oscars involving Chris Rock and Will Smith.
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet about the incident, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Curry's tweet said: "Like everybody..I’m still in shock about the whole thing- but in all the unnecessary drama, at least we got the line of the night from Denzel…”In your highest moments, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you!”"
The Warriors superstar has been out since March 16 with a foot injury.
