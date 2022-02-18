Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before The All-Star Game Weekend
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet before he heads to Cleveland for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.
Steph Curry was selected to his eighth All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Before he heads to Cleveland, the two-time MVP sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Curry's tweet said: "Back to the Birth state... Cleveland here we come. I don't know how to pack for this weather though... help! 👀"
The Golden State Warriors star was born in Akron, Ohio.
On the season he is averaging 25.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.
He is also shooting 37.9% from the three-point range.
The Warriors enter the break as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 42-17 record.
They are 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the conference.
