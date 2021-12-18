Publish date:
Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Friday
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Friday.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors are the best team in the NBA so far this season with a 24-5 record in their first 29 games.
They have a half-game lead over the Phoenix Suns for the first seed in the Western Conference.
The Warriors made the NBA Finals for five straight seasons (winning three titles in that span), but over the last two seasons they have missed the playoffs.
However, the Warriors look like they will once again be a team that could compete to a win NBA Championship.
Curry is also looking like an MVP (he's already won two), and is averaging 27.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
