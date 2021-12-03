Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted
    Publish date:

    Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday.
    Author:

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday.

    Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet with a video on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

    The Warriors are off to a sensational start to the 2021-22 NBA season, and have an 18-3 record.  

    Prior to losing to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday they had the best record in the entire NBA. 

    On Friday, they will have a rematch with the Suns, and host them in San Francisco. 

    After missing the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, Curry and the Warriors look like they will once again be one of the top contenders in the entire NBA.

    Even more impressive is the fact that the Warriors are off to such a great start to the season without Klay Thompson and James Wiseman having played in any games yet. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_17237748_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's The Video Warriors' Steph Curry Tweeted

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_13666692_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Posted A Photo To Instagram On Thursday

    32 minutes ago
    USATSI_17214478_168388303_lowres
    News

    Anthony Edwards Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17135312_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Andre Iguodala's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_16994120_168388303_lowres
    News

    Karl-Anthony Towns Status For Timberwolves-Nets Game

    50 minutes ago
    USATSI_13596350_168388303_lowres
    News

    Nets' Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-4
    News

    Ejected? Watch This Player Get Thrown Out Of The Bulls-Knicks Game

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16192201_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Damian Lillard Injury Update From The Trail Blazers

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16153973_168388303_lowres
    News

    Check Out The Photo The Chicago Bulls Tweeted Of Derrick Rose

    4 hours ago