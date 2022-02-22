Here's The Videos And Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game
Steph Curry put on a show on Sunday night during the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Golden State Warriors superstar had 50 points, and made 16 three-pointers, which is a new record for made three-pointers in an All-Star Game.
Afterwards, the three-time NBA Champion posted several videos and photos to Instagram.
His post can be seen embedded below.
The Warriors will resume action on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
On the season, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 42-17 record in 59 games.
They are the second seed in the Western Conference, and 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.
In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but that appears likely to change this season.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.