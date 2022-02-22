Skip to main content

Here's The Videos And Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was on the winning team (Team LeBron) and won the MVP Trophy for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Steph Curry put on a show on Sunday night during the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. 

The Golden State Warriors superstar had 50 points, and made 16 three-pointers, which is a new record for made three-pointers in an All-Star Game. 

Afterwards, the three-time NBA Champion posted several videos and photos to Instagram.  

His post can be seen embedded below. 

The Warriors will resume action on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon. 

On the season, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 42-17 record in 59 games. 

They are the second seed in the Western Conference, and 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west. 

In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but that appears likely to change this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17733661_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Videos And Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
53 seconds ago
USATSI_17674841_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Photos Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

By Ben Stinar
9 minutes ago
USATSI_17168566_168388303_lowres
News

Bulls Officially Sign An NBA Champ

By Ben Stinar
26 minutes ago
USATSI_11348733_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former Superstar

By Ben Stinar
26 minutes ago
USATSI_10710084_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These Three Teams Should Sign J.R. Smith

By Ben Stinar
28 minutes ago
USATSI_17398532_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Devin Booker Tweeted

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_14469008_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After Obi Toppin Won The Dunk Contest

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17733718_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What LeBron James Said About Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago
USATSI_17733700_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Viral Tweet After Winning All-Star Game MVP

By Ben Stinar
1 hour ago