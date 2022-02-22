Here's The Videos And Photos Steph Curry Posted To Instagram After The All-Star Game

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors was on the winning team (Team LeBron) and won the MVP Trophy for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

Steph Curry put on a show on Sunday night during the All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Golden State Warriors superstar had 50 points, and made 16 three-pointers, which is a new record for made three-pointers in an All-Star Game.

Afterwards, the three-time NBA Champion posted several videos and photos to Instagram.

His post can be seen embedded below.

The Warriors will resume action on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.

On the season, they have been one of the best teams in the NBA with a 42-17 record in 59 games.

They are the second seed in the Western Conference, and 6.5 games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot in the west.

In each of the last two seasons they have missed the postseason, but that appears likely to change this season.

Related stories on NBA basketball