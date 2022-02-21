Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Viral Tweet After Winning All-Star Game MVP

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the MVP Award for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

On Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, Team LeBron won the 2022 NBA All-Star Game over Team Durant by a final score 163-160. 

Steph Curry was named the MVP of the game after the Golden State Warriors star went off for 50 points. 

Curry made 16 three-pointers in the game, which is a new record for made three-pointers in the All-Star game. 

On Monday, the three-time NBA Champion sent out a tweet with several photos, and his post can be seen embedded below. 

Curry's tweet said: "Shooters shoot!! S/o to Cleveland for the boos…and then the love. Amazing weekend and @KingJames with the Game winner. Something in that Akron water 😉 An incredibly special trophy in the birth state… Humbled and Honored 🙏🏽" 

Curry and the Warriors will resume their season on Thursday night in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17733700_168388303_lowres
