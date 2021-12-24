Publish date:
Here's The Photos Steph Curry Tweeted On Thursday
Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors sent out a tweet on Thursday.
Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Thursday with four photos, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Curry and the Golden State Warriors have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
They had made the NBA Finals five straight seasons, and won three titles prior to their two-year drought.
However, this season they appear as if they will break that drought, because they have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA.
They are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday evening, but came into the game with a 25-6 record in their first 31 games of the season, which is only a half-game behind the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the west and the entire NBA.
