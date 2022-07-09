Here's The Viral Photo Steph Curry Tweeted

On Friday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted a photo to Twitter.

Curry and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month to win their fourth title in the last eight years.

They have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight years, because prior to 2020 and 2021 (when they missed the playoffs), they had gone to the Finals for five straight seasons.

Curry finally won his first career Finals MVP Award during the series against the Celtics.

He is also a two-time NBA MVP, and is widely regarded as the greatest shooter who has ever lived.

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game on 38.0% shooting from three-point range last season.

