Skip to main content
Here's The Viral Photo Steph Curry Tweeted

Here's The Viral Photo Steph Curry Tweeted

Steph Curry posted a photo to Twitter on Friday. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.

Steph Curry posted a photo to Twitter on Friday. The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month.

On Friday, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry posted a photo to Twitter. 

Curry and the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals last month to win their fourth title in the last eight years.    

They have also been to the Finals six times in the last eight years, because prior to 2020 and 2021 (when they missed the playoffs), they had gone to the Finals for five straight seasons. 

Curry finally won his first career Finals MVP Award during the series against the Celtics. 

He is also a two-time NBA MVP, and is widely regarded as the greatest shooter who has ever lived. 

Curry averaged 25.5 points per game on 38.0% shooting from three-point range last season. 

  • MALCOLM BROGDON TRADED TO BOSTON CELTICS: The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals without a true point guard in their starting lineup. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Celtics traded for Indiana Pacers star point guard Malcolm Brogdon. Therefore, they now have a true point guard to help them be even better next season. CLICK HERE.
  • KEVIN DURANT'S VIRAL TWEET AMID TRADE RUMORS: On Saturday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a viral tweet. The Nets had a disappointing season as they got swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17516310_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Devin Booker Is Hilarious

By Ben Stinar5 minutes ago
USATSI_17627796_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Viral Photo Steph Curry Tweeted

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16309722_168388303_lowres
News

Former Milwaukee Bucks First-Round Pick Signs With Toronto Raptors

By Ben Stinar28 minutes ago
USATSI_16196601_168388303_lowres-3
News

Former Knicks Star Reportedly Signing With The Washington Wizards

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_18057743_168388303_lowres
News

San Antonio Spurs Waive Veteran Forward

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_17470837_168388303_lowres
News

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Supermax Extension With Nikola Jokic

By Brett Siegel3 hours ago
USATSI_16166477_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: New York Knicks Waive Veteran Player

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17947077_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Officially Sign NBA Champion

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17135473_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign Veteran Center In Free Agency

By Brett Siegel4 hours ago