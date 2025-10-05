Steph Curry Puts NBA Contenders on Notice Before Year 17
Steph Curry is one of the most successful NBA stars in the game currently.
Being in the league since 2009, the Golden State Warriors’ guard knows that the time for retirement is getting much closer. However, the 37-year-old All-Star is still playing at too high a level to call it a career.
But Curry isn’t in the game just to rack up more points and All-Star nods. The former MVP is confident that he’s still got what it takes to lead a team to another NBA Finals victory.
“I still feel like I can lead a team to win at the highest level,” Curry told ESPN.
There’s superstar talent in the West. Teams have been doing it. OKC, the reigning champs. You’ve got Denver trying to retool. You go down the list. For me, it’s about being able to perform night in, night out. That’s what the summer work is for: building chemistry from the jump with my guys. I’m excited about it.”
Last year, the Warriors competed in a tough Western Conference, relying heavily on Steph Curry to adjust to key roster changes as the season played out. Eventually, the Warriors felt comfortable with adding another All-Star in Jimmy Butler.
The Warriors managed to make the NBA Playoffs by cracking the seventh seed with a 48-34 record. The Houston Rockets notched the second seed, which led them to face the Warriors in round one. The experienced Golden State squad took down the Rockets before losing in the second round.
via @chanodesigns: My goat Steph Curry. Year 17. #DubNation
Heading into the next season, the Warriors’ core veteran group is obviously confident in its ability to make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs. Curry, who is still one of the most dominant guards in the game, knows exactly what it takes to not only win in the West, but take home the Larry O’Brien.
via @TheHoopHerald: Steph Curry explosiveness work at 37 years old. He’s going all in to get another one before he hangs it up. One of the best to ever do it
A lot of Golden State’s success will hinge on what Curry can bring to the table. Last season, he managed to appear in 70 games for the Warriors. Curry shot 45 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. The Warriors’ star averaged 24.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists.
Heading into year 17, Curry is on the hunt for his fifth NBA Championship.