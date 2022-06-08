Skip to main content

Steph Curry Revealed Something Awesome Before Game 3

Steph Curry revealed the shooters that he watches on YouTube when he met with the media on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors are playing their first road game of the 2022 NBA Finals in Boston against the Celtics on Wednesday evening.

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and on Tuesday All-Star guard Steph Curry met with the media. 

The two-time league MVP revealed the shooters that he watches on YouTube when asked by a reporter. 

Curry shared that he watches Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and (his brother) Seth Curry. 

He also added that he watches Dell Curry (his dad) highlights from when he played on Virginia Tech and there was no three-point line.  

The Warriors and Celtics are currently tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. 

