Steph Curry Revealed Something Awesome Before Game 3

The Golden State Warriors are in Boston to take on the Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday evening, and on Tuesday All-Star guard Steph Curry met with the media.

The two-time league MVP revealed the shooters that he watches on YouTube when asked by a reporter.

Curry shared that he watches Ray Allen, Reggie Miller and (his brother) Seth Curry.

He also added that he watches Dell Curry (his dad) highlights from when he played on Virginia Tech and there was no three-point line.

The Warriors and Celtics are currently tied up at 1-1 after they split the first two games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

