Steph Curry Reveals The NBA Players He Watches On YouTube

Steph Curry revealed some of the NBA players that he watches on YouTube when he met with the media on Tuesday. The Golden State Warriors are in Massachusetts to take on the Boston Celtics for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

On Tuesday afternoon, Golden State Warriors All-Star Steph Curry met with the media, and was asked an intriguing question.  

Reporter: "Who outside of yourself, do you watch on YouTube shooting?"

Curry: "I go back and watch Ray Allen clips, obviously Reggie, Seth Curry," Curry shared. "That's the top of the list. I might throw some old Virginia Tech Dell Curry highlights in without the three-point line."

The Warriors are currently tied up at 1-1 in the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, and Game 3 of the series will be in Massachusetts on Wednesday evening.  

This is the sixth time in the last eight years that Curry and the Warriors have been in the Finals.  

They have also won the NBA Championship three times in that span.  

