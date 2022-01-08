Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted About Klay Thompson's Return

The Golden State Warriors will have Klay Thompson make his return to the lineup for the first time in two years on Sunday when they host the Cleveland Cavaliers (see tweets below).

After the news came out, his teammate Steph Curry sent out a tweet with a photo, and the post from Curry can be seen embedded below.

Curry's tweet said: "My brother returning to the court has me going down memory lane... let me hear your favorite @KlayThompson memories! #KlayDay"

Curry and Thompson are one of the greatest duos in the history of the NBA.

They have won three NBA Championships together, and prior to Thompson missing the last two seasons, they had been to the NBA Finals for five straight seasons.

On the year, the Warriors are 29-9, and the second seed in the Western Conference.

