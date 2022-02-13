Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted Before Saturday's Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night in San Francisco, and before the game two-time MVP Steph Curry sent out a tweet.

The tweet from Curry can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Curry's tweet said: "Lock in! #dubnation"

The Warriors come into the game as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 41-15 record.

They had been on a nine-game winning streak, but have now lost their last two games to the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks.

In their last ten games they are still 8-2.

The franchise has not been to the postseason in two years, but prior to the drought they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row (winning three titles).

In four of those trips to the NBA Finals, they went up against LeBron James when he was a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

