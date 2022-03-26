Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted During The Warriors-Hawks Game
Steph Curry sent out a tweet during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.
The Golden State Warriors are in Atlanta to play the Hawks on Friday night, and Steph Curry is not there because he is out for an extended period due to a foot injury.
During the game, Curry sent out a tweet, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Curry injured his foot last week against the Boston Celtics, and will not be re-evaluated till next month.
The Warriors came into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with 43-25 record.
