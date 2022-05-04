Here's What Steph Curry Tweeted On Tuesday

Skip to main content

Here's The Video Steph Curry Tweeted On Tuesday

Steph Curry sent out a tweet on Tuesday before the Golden State Warriors play the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Golden State Warriors are in Memphis to take on the Grizzlies for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Tuesday evening.  

On Tuesday, before the game, Steph Curry sent out a tweet about his mom's new book. 

The Warriors have a 1-0 lead in their series against the Grizzlies after winning the first game by a score of 117-116.  

The game was a total rollercoaster as Draymond Green was ejected in the first half and the Warriors had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter but the game still came down to the final play. 

Ja Morant, who led all scorers with 34 points, missed a shot at the buzzer for the win. 

The Warriors had been on a two-year drought from the playoffs prior to making it this year. 

Before the two seasons out of the playoffs they had been to the NBA Finals five times in a row, and won three NBA Championships during that span. 

As for the Grizzlies, they finished as the second seed in the Western Conference, so they have the home-court advantage in the series. 

