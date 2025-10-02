Steph Curry Speaks on Concerning Trend With NBA Agents
Jonathan Kuminga’s contract stalemate with the Golden State Warriors generated a lot of buzz throughout the offseason as the former lottery pick was torn on accepting his qualifying offer or taking one of several multi-year deals from the Warriors’ front office.
Kuminga and his camp wanted flexibility on the back-end of a two-to-three-year deal, requesting a player option. The Warriors wanted a club option, keeping the ball in their court for next summer or beyond.
When the behind-the-scenes discussion started failing, Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, went public with details that would typically be kept under wraps.
Turner’s method isn’t brand new, but it’s rare. Lately, there’s been a trend forming with agents becoming a public spokesperson for their clients in the media. For a superstar like Stephen Curry, he doesn’t seem too thrilled with that approach.
“I only listen to my teammate,” Curry told reporters this week.
“I don’t listen to agents or anybody who’s speaking on behalf. Like, I’ll hear that from [Jonathan Kuminga].”
As far as what he heard, Curry seemingly caught a different impression from Kuminga while speaking with him personally.
“He’ll be committed when he gets here. I just know, from man to man, he didn’t want to be in the way of anything. So, let that situation play out, he can speak for himself,” Curry finished.
Turner and talking heads led the public to believe that Kuminga would serve as a distraction to the Warriors if he didn’t get his desired deal. Kuminga agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, but he didn’t get the player option for the second season.
While the Warriors are likely relieved to have that situation in the rearview, the public comments from Kuminga’s camp is sure to keep a magnifying glass on Golden State throughout the year. As far as the agent spokesperson trend goes, this doesn’t seem to be an isolated situation.
On the other side of the league, the Philadelphia 76ers have dealt with a similar situation regarding their unsigned restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes. Late last week, Grimes’ agent, David Bauman, went on record with several publications to air out details about their experience in negotiating with the Sixers.
Not every player will feel the same way about every situation, but Curry’s reaction this week certainly made it clear that the new trend can put multiple parties in an awkward and irritating situation.