Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Hip Injury

The Golden State Warriors improved to 13-2 on the season when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio 104-89.

The Warriors have the best record in the NBA, and no other team even has more than 11 wins.

As for the Cavs, they fell to 9-9 on the season.

Steph Curry went off for 40 points on the night, but he had actually been questionable before the game with a hip injury he suffered against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night at Barclays Center.

After the win in Cleveland, Curry spoke about the injury.

"That charge really messed with me a little bit, so I'm just trying to deal with that a little bit, so will see how it feels when I wake up," Curry said when asked if he will play against the Pistons on Friday.

The full clip of Curry speaking about the injury can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Anthony Slater of The Athletic.



