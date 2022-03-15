Skip to main content
Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriors beat the Washington Wizards.

The Golden State Warriors crushed the Washington Wizards by a score of 126-112 on Monday evening in San Francisco, and after the game two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry spoke to reporters.  

Two clips of what Curry said postgame can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS. 

This was Draymond Green's first time playing since January, so the big-three of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson were all back playing together again. 

The Warriors have now won four straight games even though they are just 5-5 in their last ten games overall. 

They are currently the third seed in the Western Conference with a 47-22 record in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652474_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Wizards

By Ben Stinar11 seconds ago
USATSI_15666060_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ben Simmons' Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_10133825_168388303_lowres
News

Former Bulls Star Reportedly Signing With Trail Blazers

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_16077257_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pacers Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17893017_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Devin Booker Said After The Suns Big Win

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17890262_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Pistons And Heat's Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17868799_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Seth Curry's Status For Nets-Magic Game

By Ben Stinar19 minutes ago
USATSI_17594955_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar20 minutes ago
USATSI_17856502_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bucks Player Could Potentially Miss The Rest Of The Season

By Ben Stinar22 minutes ago