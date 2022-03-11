Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Denver Nuggets on the road on Thursday evening in Colorado, and after the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters.
Two clips of Curry speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.
The All-Star guard finished the game with 34 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
He shot 11/21 from the field, and 5/12 from the three-point line.
The Warriors improved to 45-22 on the season in the 67 games that they have played in so far, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
While they have won two games in a row, they are still just 3-7 in their last ten games overall.
