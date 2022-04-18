Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Nuggets In Game 1
Steph Curry spoke to reporters after the Golden State Warriros beat the Denver Nuggets on Sunday evening.
Steph Curry returned to action for the first time in a month on Saturday evening when the Golden State Warriors beat the Denver Nuggets 123-107 to take Game 1 of the series.
The two-time league MVP had 16 points, three rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes of action.
Afterwards, he spoke to reporters.
Game 2 will be played on Monday evening in San Francisco, and the following two games will be in Denver, Colorado.
