Here's What Steph Curry Said Before Game 3

Steph Curry spoke to reporters before the Golden State Warriors play the Denver Nuggets in Colorado on Thursday evening for Game 3.

The Golden State Warriors and Denver Nuggets will face off in Game 3 of their first-round series on Thursday night in Colorado, and before the game Steph Curry spoke to reporters in a video captured by the Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Curry had been out with a left foot injury since March 16 before he returned in Game 1 of the series.

He has played phenomenal, but he has come off the bench in each of his first two games since returning from the injury.

The Warriors lead the series 2-0 as they won each of the first two games at home at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

This is the first time that the Warriors have made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018-19 season when they made the NBA Finals, but lost to the Toronto Raptors.

Prior to their playoff drought they had made five straight Finals, and won three NBA titles in that span.

As for the Nuggets, Nikola Jokic won the 2021 MVP Award, but they got swept in the second-round of the postseason last year by the Phoenix Suns, who ended up making the NBA Finals, but losing to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Related stories on NBA basketball