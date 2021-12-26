Skip to main content
    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Suns
    Publish date:

    Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Beat The Suns

    Steph Curry spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns.
    Author:

    Steph Curry spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Phoenix Suns.

    The Golden State Warriors picked up their 27th win of the season when they knocked off the Phoenix Suns in Arizona on Christmas 116-107. 

    Coming into the game the two teams were separated by just a half-game, so now the Warriors are 27-6, the top team in the Western Conference and have the best record in the NBA. 

    As for the Suns, they fell to 26-6, but are still the second seed in the west. 

    After the game, Steph Curry, who had 33 points, spoke to the media. 

    "Nice to win on Christmas, nice to win one the road, best record in the league," Curry said postgame to reporters.  

    The matchup between the two teams was already the third time they played this season. 

    The Suns won the first, but the Warriors have now won the last two. 

    "Huge win, everybody stepped up," Curry said. "It was a great atmosphere, and just toughed it out the end, and obviously Otto took over down the stretch."

    The full clip of Curry speaking postgame can be watched here.  

