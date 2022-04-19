Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriros Won Game 2

Steph Curry spoke to the media after the Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 2.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriros defeated the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening by a score of 126-106 to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series.

Curry returned to action in Game 1 for the first time since March 16 (he had been out due to a foot injury), and he has come off of the bench in both contests.

After the game, the two-time league MVP spoke to the media.

Curry finished his night with a team-high 34 points.

The following two games will be played in Denver on Thursday and Sunday.

The Related stories on NBA basketball