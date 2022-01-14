Here's What Steph Curry Said After The Warriors Got Blown Out

The Golden State Warriors got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin on Thursday evening.

The final score was 118-99, and the Warriors fell to 30-11, while the Bucks advanced to 27-17.

After the game, Steph Curry, who had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists, spoke to reporters, and a clip of him speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

"We've beat some really good teams in this league, we've lost to some pretty good teams, we've gotten blown out a couple times, it's the life of a 82-game schedule," Curry said postgame. "Where it gets tricky is if there are consistent things that show up night after night, and that's what we have to correct sooner than later."

The Warriors played without Draymond Green in the game, but did have Klay Thompson back for his third game of the season.

Thompson scored 11 points, grabbed two rebounds and dished out one assist.

