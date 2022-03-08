Steph Curry's Status For Clippers-Warriors Game

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in San Francisco on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their best player available.

Steph Curry, who missed Monday's loss to the Denver Nuggets, is not on the injury report for their game against the Nuggets and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Warriors come into the night in a big slump as they have lost each of their last five games, and are just 2-8 in their last ten games overall.

They had been the second seed in the Western Conference for a large chunk of the season, but were recently passed by the Memphis Grizzlies.

In 65 games, they are 43-22 on the year.

