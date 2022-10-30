Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

On Sunday night, the Golden State Warriors will be in Michigan to face off with the Golden State Warriors.

Saturday night was not a good night for the Warriors.

They lost to the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina (120-113 in overtime), who were playing without LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier.

After the game, Curry was asked if he would be playing the second night of a back-to-back (against the Pistons).

"I think so, yeah," Curry said when asked if he would play on Sunday.

Curry has not missed a game so far this season, and he is averaging 30.8 points per contest on 41.7% shooting from the three-point range.

That being said, the Warriors have looked mediocre.

The loss against the Hornets was terrible, and the Phoenix Suns also blew them out on Thursday night by a score of 134-105.

Last season, they won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics, so they could still be recovering from the long season.

However, they have yet to look like themselves early on in the season.

Currently, they are 3-3 in their first six games.

As for the Pistons, they enter the night with a 1-5 record in their first six games.

They have a talented roster with 2021 first-overall pick (Cade Cunningham) and 2022 fifth-overall pick (Jaden Ivey).

Over the next few seasons, they could be a team who competes for the NBA Playoffs, but they appear to still be a ways off from that point.