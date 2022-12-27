Steph Curry's Tweet With 4 Photos Is Going Viral

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet with four photos.

Steph Curry has played phenomenally to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

In 26 games, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest on 50.0% shooting from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range.

Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder on December 14 and has not played since exiting that game.

Most recently, the Golden State Warriors faced off with the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas (at home), and they won 123-109.

The following day, Curry sent out a tweet with four photos from the victory, and his post went viral.

In one day, there are over 20,000 likes and 1.3 million views.

Curry captioned the post: "Them boys turned up one time! #dubnation If you don’t like that, you don’t like basketball!!"

The Warriors and Grizzlies faced off in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs (the Warriors won the series in six games), and this was their first time facing off during the 2022-23 NBA season.

Jordan Poole led the team with 32 points, three rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes of playing time.

With the victory, the Warriors improved to 16-18 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves for the tenth seed in the Western Conference.

As for Curry, the Warriors announced on December 24 that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The Warriors will play their next game on Tuesday evening when they host LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in San Francisco.