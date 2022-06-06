WATCH: Steph Curry's Crossover In Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Steph Curry had an incredible move during Game 2 of the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors are hosting the Boston Celtics for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, and during the game Steph Curry had an incredible crossover on Al Horford.

Curry has been having a fantastic game, and has 29 points going into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors need to secure a win on Sunday night in order to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

They lost the first game by a score of 120-108, which gave the Celtics a 1-0 lead in the series.

Games 3 and 4 will be played in Boston, so the Celtics could potentially have a 2-0 lead heading home.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that the Warriros have been to the Finals.

