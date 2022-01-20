You Won't Believe How Open Steph Curry Was For This 3-Pointer

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors were hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, and during the game Curry was left completely wide open for a three-pointer.

He obviously drained the shot, and the clip of the play can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors.

Curry has made more three-pointers than anyone in NBA history, so it's never a good idea to leave him open.

However, on that play he had all the time in the world to get a shot off.

The Warriors won the game 102-86 to advance to 32-12 in 44 games on the season.

Curry finished with 18 points, three rebounds and eight assists.

The Pistons fell to 10-33 in 43 games.

Related stories on NBA basketball