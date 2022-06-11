WATCH: Steph Curry On Fire And Talking Trash

Steph Curry had a fantastic first quarter of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, and he played the entire quarter and had 12 points.

Late in the first quarter, after hitting another three-pointer, the two-time MVP was fired up and had some words to say.

This is the sixth time in the last eight seasons that Curry and the Warriors have been to the Finals, and they have also won the NBA Championship three times over that span.

Currently, they trail the Celtics 2-1 in the series after losing Game 3 on Wednesday night by a score of 116-100.

If they can win Game 4, they will return home for Game 5 on Monday with the series tied up at 2-2.

Curry has 19-points at halftime, which is the most of anyone in the game.

