Skip to main content
"Ask Twitter" Steph Curry's Hilarious Statement After Game 5

"Ask Twitter" Steph Curry's Hilarious Statement After Game 5

Steph Curry was wearing an amazing t-shirt after the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Steph Curry was wearing an amazing t-shirt after the Golden State Warriors won Game 5 of the NBA Finals over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night at the Chase Center to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.  

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors and Game 6 will be in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday evening. 

After Game 5, Curry was wearing an amazing shirt that said "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook"

The shirt was in reference to a bar in Boston that had written "Ayesha Curry Can't  Cook" on a sign outside of the place. 

Curry was asked by a reporter about the shirt, and his was response was even better. 

"You gotta ask around the room, and ask Twitter," Curry said when asked for the backstory of the shirt. 

The superstar guard finished his night with 16 points and eight assists. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.r 

USATSI_18533184_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry Made A Statement After Game 5

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18533034_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Old Jayson Tatum Tweet Resurfaces

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_4759376_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Magic Johnson Tweeted After Game 5

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_18532816_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Kerr Said After Game 5

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_18533192_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Watch Steph Curry With Jay-Z After Game 5

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_8494782_168388303_lowres
News

Dwyane Wade's Viral Tweet About Andrew Wiggins

By Ben Stinar9 hours ago
USATSI_9845815_168388303_lowres
News

Zach LaVine's Tweet To Andrew Wiggins

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_4952882_168388303_lowres
News

Magic Johnson's Prediction For Draymond Green Did NOT Come True

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago
USATSI_18513103_168388303_lowres
News

Dave Portnoy's Viral Tweet During Game 5 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar10 hours ago