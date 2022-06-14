Steph Curry Made A Statement After Game 5

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 104-94 on Monday night at the Chase Center to take Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

The series is now 3-2 in favor of the Warriors and Game 6 will be in Boston at the TD Garden on Thursday evening.

After Game 5, Curry was wearing an amazing shirt that said "Ayesha Curry CAN Cook"

The shirt was in reference to a bar in Boston that had written "Ayesha Curry Can't Cook" on a sign outside of the place.

Curry was asked by a reporter about the shirt, and his was response was even better.

"You gotta ask around the room, and ask Twitter," Curry said when asked for the backstory of the shirt.

The superstar guard finished his night with 16 points and eight assists.

