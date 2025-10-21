Steph Curry Weighs In on New Face of the NBA Debate
When it comes to the face of the NBA debate, Stephen Curry’s opinion should hold plenty of weight.
However, he doesn’t have much to add to the conversation. The future Hall of Famer has spent many years representing the Golden State Warriors and the NBA at the highest level, but he admits that he doesn’t wonder “much at all” about the group that has next.
The superstar guard name-dropped players who are likely candidates to be the face of the league for the next decade or two, but he can’t pinpoint one as the face.
“That stuff takes care of itself. I hope there’s an energy towards being great ambassadors for the game, whoever the group of guys are,” Curry told The Athletic recently.
Curry’s candidates include the likes of Ja Morant, Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic, Victor Wembanyama, Jayson Tatum, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
“I don’t get caught up in that, because when I was coming up, there was never a conversation. Until you got to the finals, other people started talking about it.”
Stardom isn’t always weighed out by championship success. While Doncic, Tatum, and Gilgeous-Alexander have appeared on the championship stage in recent years, other factors can play into the conversation, and sometimes it doesn’t even have anything to do with the game itself.
Either way, eyes on the game is important, and that’s Curry’s clear stance in that conversation. As long as players are “great ambassadors” for basketball, then he supports whoever continues to elevate the game.
As for now, Curry will continue doing his part in keeping plenty of eyes on NBA hoops. He might be approaching the final stages of his career, but the Warriors’ guard is certainly still playing at a high enough level to suggest that he could be around for several more seasons.
Last year, Curry appeared in 70 games for the Warriors. He knocked down 44 percent of his shots from the field. Known as one of the game’s top three-point shooters, Curry averaged 39 percent from beyond the arc. He produced 24.5 points per game, while dishing out 6.0 assists, and coming down with 4.7 rebounds.
Curry was an All-Star for the fifth season in a row. He’s remained relevant in the MVP conversation and is working towards another championship to add to the four trophies that are already in the case for the Warriors from Curry’s era of hoops.