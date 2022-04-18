Steph Curry's Injury Status For Game 2

Steph Curry will play in Game 2 for the Golden State Warriors against the Denver Nuggets on Monday.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Denver Nuggets once again for Game 2 on Monday evening, and for the contest they will have Steph Curry available.

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, there is still not determination if he will come off the bench or be in the starting lineup.

Slater's tweet said: "Steve Kerr said Steph Curry "came out of yesterday well." Will get shots up today and is clear for Game 2. No word on whether he will start or come off the bench again."

The Warriors won the first game 123-107, and Curry returned for the first time since March 16.

