Steph Curry's Status For Rockets-Warriors Game

Steph Curry will play in the game on Friday night between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Houston Rockets on Friday evening at Chase Center in San Francisco, and for the game they will have their best player available.   

The Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Indiana Pacers in overtime on Thursday evening.     

Steph Curry will play on Friday evening, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.      

Coming into the game, the Warriors are 33-12 in 45 games on the season and the second seed in the Western Conference. 

They had been going back and forth with the Phoenix Suns for the top spot, but the Suns now have a 3.5 game lead over the Warriors. 

