Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Bulls Game

The Golden State Warriors are playing the second end of a back-to-back when they face off against the Chicago Bulls in Illinois on Friday night.

On Thursday night, they got crushed by the Milwaukee Bucks 118-99 in Wisconsin.

For the game on Friday, two-time MVP Steph Curry will be available and in the starting lineup, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below form the Twitter account of The Athletic's Anthony Slater.

Even with the loss to the Bucks, the Warriors are 30-11 in 41 games played on the season, and are the second seed in the Western Conference.

As for the Bulls, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-12 record in 39 games played on the season.

