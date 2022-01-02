Steph Curry's Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral
    Steph Curry's Ridiculous Move On Austin Rivers Went Viral

    Steph Curry had an unbelievable move on Austin Rivers during the Golden State Warriors loss to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday.
    Steph Curry had a sensational move on Austin Rivers during the game between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors in California on Tuesday evening. 

    The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.  

    That video clip has over 700,000 views.   

    However, Curry and the Warriors fell 89-86 on their home-court, but even with the loss, they still have the best record in the NBA at 27-7 in 34 games.

    Curry finished the game with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists.  

    As for the Nuggets, the win advanced them to over .500 on the season at 17-16.

