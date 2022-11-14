Skip to main content

Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

Steph Curry says that he will play in Monday's game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

They will have their best player available for the game, as two-time MVP Steph Curry says that he will play (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic). 

"Absolutely, I'll see you there," Curry said when asked if he would play against the Spurs.

The Warriors have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They are 5-8 in their first 13 games, and the 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night snapped a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they are 0-7 on the road, which is where all their problems are.

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 5-1 record in six games at the Chase Center.

Even with the slow start, Curry has been unbelievable to start the 2022-23 season.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest on 52.6% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from the three-point range.

At 34 years old, he is showing no signs of decline and is looking like an MVP-caliber player.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons, so they will more than likely figure it out and get back to their winning ways.

As for the Spurs, they come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games and are coming off a win against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night

USATSI_19430459_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18102784_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Status For Raptors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18278292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jaylen Brown's Injury Status For Thunder-Celtics Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17932762_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Hawks-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19327155_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension For Nets Remains Unclear

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17123074_168388303_lowres
News

This Surprising Team Is Interested In Signing Carmelo Anthony

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19430926_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Steph Curry's Absurd Handles In Warriors-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17219350_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Anthony Davis' Finalized Injury Status For Nets-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17806036_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Warriors Finalized Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against Kings

By Ben Stinar