Steph Curry's Status For Spurs-Warriors Game

On Monday night, the Golden State Warriors are playing the second night of a back-to-back when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

They will have their best player available for the game, as two-time MVP Steph Curry says that he will play (via Anthony Slater of The Athletic).

"Absolutely, I'll see you there," Curry said when asked if he would play against the Spurs.

The Warriors have struggled in a big way to start the season.

They are 5-8 in their first 13 games, and the 122-115 loss to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night snapped a two-game winning streak.

In addition, they are 0-7 on the road, which is where all their problems are.

At home, they have been fantastic, with a 5-1 record in six games at the Chase Center.

Even with the slow start, Curry has been unbelievable to start the 2022-23 season.

The four-time NBA Champion is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest on 52.6% shooting from the field and 43.4% shooting from the three-point range.

At 34 years old, he is showing no signs of decline and is looking like an MVP-caliber player.

Last season, the Warriors won the NBA Championship for the fourth time in eight seasons, so they will more than likely figure it out and get back to their winning ways.

As for the Spurs, they come into the game with a 6-7 record in their first 13 games and are coming off a win against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.