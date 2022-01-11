Steph Curry's Viral Reaction To Klay Thompson's Dunk

Skip to main content
Steph Curry had a great reaction to Klay Thompson throwing down a dunk in his first game back on Sunday night. The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night in San Francisco 96-82, and improved to 30-9 on the season. 

In the game, they had Klay Thompson return to the lineup for the first time in over two seasons. 

In his return, he had 17 points and played 20 minutes, and also threw down a huge dunk. 

The clip of the dunk can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the NBA.

Steph Curry had an incredible reaction to the dunk, and the photo of Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.    

The Warriors are tied with the Phoenix Suns for the best record in the NBA, and are the top seed in the Western Conference. 

