Steph Curry's Viral Tweet After Winning All-Star Game MVP
On Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, Team LeBron won the 2022 NBA All-Star Game over Team Durant by a final score 163-160.
Steph Curry was named the MVP of the game after the Golden State Warriors star went off for 50 points.
Curry made 16 three-pointers in the game, which is a new record for made three-pointers in the All-Star game.
On Monday, the three-time NBA Champion sent out a tweet with several photos, and his post can be seen embedded below.
Curry's tweet said: "Shooters shoot!! S/o to Cleveland for the boos…and then the love. Amazing weekend and @KingJames with the Game winner. Something in that Akron water 😉 An incredibly special trophy in the birth state… Humbled and Honored 🙏🏽"
Curry and the Warriors will resume their season on Thursday night in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.
