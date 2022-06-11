Klay Thompson's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4

The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night to take Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.

Steph Curry exploded for 43 points and ten rebounds and carried his team to victory.

Afterwards, Klay Thompson met with the media and spoke about Curry.

"The heart on that man is incredible," Thompson said of Curry.

Thompson has played with Curry for his entire career.

They have been to the Finals six times in the last eight years, and have won three NBA Championships.

