Klay Thompson's Bold Quote About Steph Curry After Game 4
Klay Thompson met with the media after the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday night.
The Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 on Friday night to take Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The series is now tied up at 2-2, and Game 5 will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday night.
Steph Curry exploded for 43 points and ten rebounds and carried his team to victory.
Afterwards, Klay Thompson met with the media and spoke about Curry.
"The heart on that man is incredible," Thompson said of Curry.
Thompson has played with Curry for his entire career.
They have been to the Finals six times in the last eight years, and have won three NBA Championships.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.